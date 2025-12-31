Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Issues Earnings Results

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (14.85) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Walker Crips Group had a return on equity of 200.76% and a net margin of 135.52%.
Walker Crips Group Stock Up 1.9%
WCW stock opened at GBX 13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.45. Walker Crips Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.73.
About Walker Crips Group
