Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Issues Earnings Results

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (14.85) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Walker Crips Group had a return on equity of 200.76% and a net margin of 135.52%.

Walker Crips Group Stock Up 1.9%

WCW stock opened at GBX 13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.45. Walker Crips Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.73.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

