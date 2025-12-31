Security National Bank Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Security National Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3%

TMO stock opened at $583.52 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total transaction of $4,131,761.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,868.56. This trade represents a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $580.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.