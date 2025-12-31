TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTMI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $43,068.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,813.88. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Spoto sold 1,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,100.55. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,445. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $264,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

