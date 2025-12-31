Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Down 1.1%

UPBD opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.87. Upbound Group has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $30.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $43,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,790.55. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth $1,793,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.