Insider Selling: Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) COO Sells 430 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) COO John Gallagher sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $16,146.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 32,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,527.05. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 369,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,861. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). Trupanion had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trupanion

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 44.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 940.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.