Ketan Patel Sells 33,321 Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Ketan Patel sold 33,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HP Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 10,640,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,789,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.22. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HP by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 143.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,527,000 after buying an additional 5,325,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $91,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,530,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $74,385,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

