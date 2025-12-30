Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Major Shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest Purchases 13,679 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 13,679 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $159,223.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,413,462 shares in the company, valued at $86,292,697.68. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Venture Globalharvest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 59,761 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $693,227.60.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 15,365 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $178,234.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 112,505 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,183.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 5,262 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $65,564.52.

On Friday, November 7th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 3,545 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $42,646.35.

On Thursday, November 6th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 72,165 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $861,650.10.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 784 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $9,172.80.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 49,055 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $573,452.95.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 627,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 267,752 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 233,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 28.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 191,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,570,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 123,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

Further Reading

