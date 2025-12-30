Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 35.5% in December

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,656 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 11,556 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.448 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

