Short Interest in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Grows By 29.9%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,368 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 11,834 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MUSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,788. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 389,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 88,536 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.