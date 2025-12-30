PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Short Interest Update

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 279,329 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 450,343 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,375,175 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,375,175 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.58. 2,440,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,846. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

