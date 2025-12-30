Short Interest in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Declines By 39.1%

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,562 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 10,778 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

