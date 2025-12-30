Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Grows By 35.2%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,207 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the November 30th total of 16,427 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 273,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 25.1% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 337,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

WEA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: WEA) is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund achieves this objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including government and corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other income-producing debt obligations. By investing across various sectors and credit qualities, the fund aims to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes active security selection and broad diversification.

