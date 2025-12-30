NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 368,078 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the November 30th total of 272,945 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Brian Mitts sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $172,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 75,918 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 72,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NREF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE NREF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $14.30. 89,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 175.70 and a quick ratio of 175.70. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 102.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.530 EPS. Analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing financing solutions across the capital structure for stabilized and transitional properties. Its investments include whole loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured credit products secured by multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

Since its initial public offering in March 2021, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has closed numerous transactions with borrowers nationwide, including both institutional sponsors and privately held owners.

Further Reading

