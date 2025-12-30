PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,649 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 16,610 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,582.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 80,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LTPZ remained flat at $52.27 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (Component Securities) of the Underlying Index.

