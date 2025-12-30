Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,824,486 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 3,651,684 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,819,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,819,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Key Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF this week:

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,861,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 836,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 677,480 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 456,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 396,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 200,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 36,608 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,644,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,147. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

(Get Free Report)

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.