Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,824,486 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 3,651,684 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,819,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,819,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
- Positive Sentiment: Shanghai supply shortages could trigger extreme disruption in silver markets in 2026, potentially driving prices much higher and benefiting junior silver miners. Silver may break $125/oz in 2026, Shanghai shortages could cause ‘force majeure’ price shock – SilverStockInvestor’s Krauth
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that China is restricting silver exports — potentially tightening global industrial and investment supply — are supporting higher silver prices and the outlook for silver miners. Musk sounds alarm on silver as China restricts exports needed for critical industrial processes
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions and risk-off flows have pushed gold and silver higher, boosting mining-equity ETFs like SILJ as traders seek safe-haven and industrial-metal exposure. Gold gains, silver strongly up as geopolitical tensions rise
- Positive Sentiment: Macro beats (Chicago PMI surge) and a sharp move in silver futures are coinciding with the metals rally — momentum that tends to lift junior-miner ETFs with leveraged exposure to silver prices. Silver Rises Sharply; Chicago PMI Surges In December
- Neutral Sentiment: SocGen says silver is volatile but not in a classic bubble — suggesting swings may continue and that miner stocks could have sharp intraday moves even if the medium-term thesis remains intact. Silver will see more volatility, but the market is not in a bubble – Société Générale
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes big intraday swings in silver and market-wide volatility; this can amplify SILJ moves (both up and down) given its concentrated miner exposure. Stock Market Today: Silver Prices Jump; Dow Futures Waver
- Negative Sentiment: Several outlets report heavy profit-taking after new highs in gold and silver — a pattern that can quickly reverse gains in junior miner ETFs as investors lock in profits. Gold, silver see heavy profit taking after both hit new highs
- Negative Sentiment: Trading veteran Peter Brandt warns that price peaks tend not to hold and that participants should be cautious — a cautionary view that can sap risk appetite for volatile junior miners. Trading guru Peter Brandt warns winners of silver’s epic rally to watch out
- Negative Sentiment: Barron’s highlights that silver is unusually expensive versus oil and questions sustainability — framing a narrative that could trigger sharper corrections in speculative metal plays. An Ounce of Silver Costs More Than a Barrel of Oil. That’s Not Normal.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,861,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 836,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 677,480 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 456,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 396,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 200,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 36,608 shares during the last quarter.
The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
