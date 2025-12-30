Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 26.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) were down 26.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 132,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 64,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Down 26.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

About Southern Empire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.