Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Up 49.3% in December

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,054,762 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 9,413,603 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,378,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,378,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 3,003,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,414. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $790.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 16,281,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 753,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 565,218 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 56.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,324,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 475,443 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

Featured Stories

