National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) EVP Sells $35,177.27 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,043 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $35,177.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,093.70. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National CineMedia Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.36. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 103.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a leading U.S. out-of-home media company specializing in cinema advertising. The firm operates a proprietary network that delivers high-impact advertising content to moviegoers across a broad footprint of theaters, offering brands a targeted and immersive way to engage audiences in a captive, distraction-free environment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia began as a joint venture among several major exhibition chains.

