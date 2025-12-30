Insider Selling: Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Insider Sells 82,642 Shares of Stock

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Sachs sold 82,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,198,245.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 133,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,400.60. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.1%
COGT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,187. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $43.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on COGT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Wedbush raised Cogent Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Biosciences
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that modulate the tumor microenvironment. The company’s research centers on targeting colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), a key regulator of tumor-associated macrophages that can promote tumor growth and immune evasion. By selectively inhibiting CSF1R, Cogent Biosciences aims to restore immune surveillance and enhance the efficacy of existing cancer treatments.
The company’s lead asset is an orally bioavailable CSF1R inhibitor that has advanced into early-stage clinical trials for various solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogent Biosciences
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- [URGENT!] SpaceX Going Public! – Pre-IPO Action
- End of America update
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.