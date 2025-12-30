Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 16,187 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Joyce sold 16,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $303,344.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,279.26. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,968,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,752,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,516,000 after buying an additional 6,940,277 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,424 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 5,015,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,466,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,943,000 after acquiring an additional 296,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

