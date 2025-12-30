Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) President Wei-Li Shao Sells 5,618 Shares

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $90,618.34. Following the sale, the president directly owned 69,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,244.27. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Omada Health Price Performance

NASDAQ OMDA traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 881,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,957. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. Omada Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Get Omada Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Omada Health in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Omada Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMDA. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Omada Health in the third quarter valued at $76,161,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,402,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,510,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,948,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Omada Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,639,000.

About Omada Health

(Get Free Report)

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omada Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omada Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.