John Kao Sells 605,648 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John Kao sold 605,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $11,349,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,234,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,870,669.56. This represents a 21.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 2,308,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -160.33 and a beta of 1.16.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.
At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.
