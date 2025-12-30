John Kao Sells 605,648 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John Kao sold 605,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $11,349,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,234,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,870,669.56. This represents a 21.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 2,308,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -160.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.