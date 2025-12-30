Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $647,931.93 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Neri sold 26,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $647,931.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,761 shares in the company, valued at $51,472,126.89. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,148,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,627,531. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently -950.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

