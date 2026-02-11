A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 229,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 94,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

