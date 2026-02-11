RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 60332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWEOY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RWE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RWE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. RWE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE AG will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak?load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

