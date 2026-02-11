Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.99 and last traded at $123.6850, with a volume of 107340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $185,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,879.34. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 6,725.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

