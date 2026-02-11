Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Down 49.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) dropped 49.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.31 and last traded at GBX 28.60. Approximately 10,978,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 997,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.04. The company has a market cap of £46.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

