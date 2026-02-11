Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $547.03 and last traded at $532.7090. Approximately 32,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 72,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $575.92.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $559.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.89 and a current ratio of 13.89.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $30.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 127.86% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 154.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 31.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 2.9% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 334,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

