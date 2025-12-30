Comparing ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) & Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $154.09 billion 0.39 $7.89 billion $12.57 8.31 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $10.40 billion 0.66 -$880.03 million ($1.57) -17.03

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayerische Motoren Werke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bayerische Motoren Werke and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 0 3 0 1 2.50 ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 1 0 1 0 2.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.16%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Bayerische Motoren Werke.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 5.14% 7.33% 2.65% ZEEKR Intelligent Technology -2.80% N/A -5.45%

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

(Get Free Report)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.