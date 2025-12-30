Short Interest in ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Drops By 25.4%

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 88 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 118 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,322 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra High Yield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra High Yield by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Get ProShares Ultra High Yield alerts:

ProShares Ultra High Yield Price Performance

NYSEARCA UJB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64.

ProShares Ultra High Yield Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra High Yield (UJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides 2x exposure to a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with remaining maturities between 3 and 15 years. UJB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.