AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 130 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 170 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.73% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Vice ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.90. AdvisorShares Vice ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

