Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN) Short Interest Up 42.6% in December

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:TFPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,343 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 30,387 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:TFPN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,090. Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Blueprint Chesapeake Multi-Asset Trend ETF (TFPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth and preservation through a dynamic allocation between derivatives linked to various asset classes and long-short equity positions. The actively managed fund utilizes a trend-following strategy called the Chesapeake Program. TFPN was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is issued by Tidal.

