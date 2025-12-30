Head to Head Survey: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) versus Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 1.16% -7.55% -5.25% Mammoth Energy Services -13.47% -25.09% -17.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Sand and Mammoth Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mammoth Energy Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.55 $2.99 million $0.09 43.89 Mammoth Energy Services $187.93 million 0.47 -$207.33 million ($0.41) -4.46

This table compares Smart Sand and Mammoth Energy Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services. Mammoth Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Sand has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Mammoth Energy Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements. It also provides a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. In addition, the company mines, processes, and sells natural sand proppant used for hydraulic fracturing; buys processed sand from suppliers on the spot market for resale; and provides logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. Further, it offers contract land and directional drilling services; and rig moving services. Additionally, the company offers aviation services, equipment rental, remote accommodation, and equipment manufacturing services. It serves government-funded, private, public investor-owned, and co-operative utilities; independent oil and natural gas producers; and land-based drilling contractors. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. in October 2016. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

