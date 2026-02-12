Shane Schaffer Buys 6,809 Shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) CEO Shane Schaffer purchased 6,809 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $34,317.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,282. This trade represents a 202.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cingulate Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.75. Cingulate Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.55). Research analysts expect that Cingulate Inc. will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Cingulate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cingulate from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cingulate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cingulate by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cingulate by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cingulate this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Shane J. Schaffer purchased 6,809 shares at about $5.04, increasing his stake >200% — a strong insider vote of confidence. CEO SEC Filing

CEO Shane J. Schaffer purchased 6,809 shares at about $5.04, increasing his stake >200% — a strong insider vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Director Peter J. Werth bought 19,455 shares (~$98k at $5.04), materially increasing his holding — adds board?level accumulation. Director SEC Filing

Director Peter J. Werth bought 19,455 shares (~$98k at $5.04), materially increasing his holding — adds board?level accumulation. Positive Sentiment: CFO Jennifer L. Callahan bought 4,864 shares (~$24.5k), a large percentage increase in her holding — reinforces management accumulation theme. CFO InsiderTrades Article

CFO Jennifer L. Callahan bought 4,864 shares (~$24.5k), a large percentage increase in her holding — reinforces management accumulation theme. Positive Sentiment: EVP Matthew Brams acquired 1,946 shares at ~$5.04, another insider buy consistent with the same price band. EVP SEC Filing

EVP Matthew Brams acquired 1,946 shares at ~$5.04, another insider buy consistent with the same price band. Neutral Sentiment: A MedicalXpress study on impaired brain energy metabolism in post?COVID patients was published — scientifically relevant but only indirectly material to Cingulate unless explicitly linked to the company’s programs. Study Article

A MedicalXpress study on impaired brain energy metabolism in post?COVID patients was published — scientifically relevant but only indirectly material to Cingulate unless explicitly linked to the company’s programs. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short?interest reports show an anomalous “0 shares” figure for Feb. 10–11 (likely a reporting glitch), creating temporary data uncertainty for traders — treat that print cautiously.

Recent short?interest reports show an anomalous “0 shares” figure for Feb. 10–11 (likely a reporting glitch), creating temporary data uncertainty for traders — treat that print cautiously. Negative Sentiment: On Jan. 30 short interest rose to ~389,923 shares (~5.5% of float) with a short?ratio near 1 day — active short positions can amplify downside pressure or cap rallies if shorts increase activity.

On Jan. 30 short interest rose to ~389,923 shares (~5.5% of float) with a short?ratio near 1 day — active short positions can amplify downside pressure or cap rallies if shorts increase activity. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain a headwind: the company missed prior quarterly EPS expectations (reported -$1.35 vs. est. -$0.80) and analysts model continued negative EPS for the year — a continuing valuation drag. MarketBeat CING

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

