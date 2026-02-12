ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

ON stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,888,612.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 187.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 369,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and constructive near?term guidance: ON reported adjusted EPS ahead of consensus (reported $0.64) and gave Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.56–$0.66, together with management commentary that revenue growth and margin improvement should accelerate through 2026 — a setup investors like for earnings upside and a path to stronger buyback support. Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Q4 EPS beat and constructive near?term guidance: ON reported adjusted EPS ahead of consensus (reported $0.64) and gave Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $0.56–$0.66, together with management commentary that revenue growth and margin improvement should accelerate through 2026 — a setup investors like for earnings upside and a path to stronger buyback support. Positive Sentiment: Big buyback runway / free cash flow story: Management authorized a sizable buyback program (board added a roughly $6B authorization) and Onsemi flagged record free cash flow margins in 2025 — that increases potential share repurchases as revenue recovers, a clearly positive capital?return tailwind. Onsemi Is Near a Breakout—And Free Cash Flow Could Fuel It

Big buyback runway / free cash flow story: Management authorized a sizable buyback program (board added a roughly $6B authorization) and Onsemi flagged record free cash flow margins in 2025 — that increases potential share repurchases as revenue recovers, a clearly positive capital?return tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets from some shops: Several firms raised price targets or reiterated constructive views after the print (KeyCorp / Needham among those increasing targets), which can sustain buying interest and support the rally. Analyst Revisions After Q4

Analyst upgrades and higher targets from some shops: Several firms raised price targets or reiterated constructive views after the print (KeyCorp / Needham among those increasing targets), which can sustain buying interest and support the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed market/technical view — breakout narrative vs. congestion: Coverage pieces highlight a potential technical breakout and strengthening support base, but also note institutional ownership concentration and likely volatility at higher levels; this makes continuation possible but uneven. MarketBeat breakout analysis

Mixed market/technical view — breakout narrative vs. congestion: Coverage pieces highlight a potential technical breakout and strengthening support base, but also note institutional ownership concentration and likely volatility at higher levels; this makes continuation possible but uneven. Negative Sentiment: Revenue decline and segment weakness: Revenue fell ~11% year?over?year and the top line missed slightly; Power Solutions and Analog & Mixed Signal segments contracted — a reminder that demand recovery is uneven and could cap near?term upside if top?line trends lag. Earnings Beat But Revenues Down Y/Y (Zacks)

Revenue decline and segment weakness: Revenue fell ~11% year?over?year and the top line missed slightly; Power Solutions and Analog & Mixed Signal segments contracted — a reminder that demand recovery is uneven and could cap near?term upside if top?line trends lag. Negative Sentiment: New risk disclosure on AI integration: The company disclosed strategic, legal and cyber risks tied to AI integration initiatives — this is a non?trivial operational/legal risk that could increase compliance or security costs and add execution uncertainty for AI?related product launches. AI Integration Risk Disclosure

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

