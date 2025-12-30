Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Antero Midstream (AM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) recently:

12/29/2025 – Antero Midstream had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Antero Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Antero Midstream had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Antero Midstream had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Antero Midstream had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Antero Midstream had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Antero Midstream had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Antero Midstream had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Antero Midstream had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Antero Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Antero Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating.

11/1/2025 – Antero Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

