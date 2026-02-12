Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roche from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Roche Stock Up 1.7%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 256.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. Roche has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann?La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

