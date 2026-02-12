Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.930-3.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.810-0.810 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Research raised shares of Avient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avient from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Avient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVNT

Avient Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. Avient has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.19 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,457,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,282 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avient by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,652,000 after buying an additional 187,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.