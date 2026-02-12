YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO) Short Interest Up 2,101.6% in January

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DISO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,343 shares, a growth of 2,101.6% from the January 15th total of 61 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DISO opened at $11.41 on Thursday. YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,259.0%.

YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax DIS Option Income Strategy ETF (DISO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Walt Disney stock (DIS) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. DISO was launched on Aug 24, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

