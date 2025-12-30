Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Short Interest Update

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,256 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 10,475 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.5 days.

Ipsos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPSOF remained flat at $37.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ipsos has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

Ipsos Company Profile

Ipsos SA is a global market research and consulting firm headquartered in Paris, France. Established in 1975 by Didier Truchot and Jean-Marc Lech, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of market intelligence, opinion polling, and data analytics. Ipsos serves a broad spectrum of industries, offering insights that inform corporate strategy, public policy and social research.

The firm’s core services include quantitative and qualitative research methodologies such as brand health tracking, advertising testing, customer experience measurement, media and digital analytics, and public affairs polling.

