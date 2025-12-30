Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.9980, but opened at $12.50. Northland Power shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, November 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Desjardins cut Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Northland Power Trading Down 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 744.0%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.94%.

Northland Power Inc is a Canadian developer, owner and operator of power generation facilities, with a focus on clean and green energy. The company’s portfolio encompasses natural gas–fired, wind, solar and thermal projects, and its operations span from onshore and nearshore facilities in Canada to offshore wind farms in Europe. Northland Power is structured to manage all stages of a project’s lifecycle, from early-stage development and financing through construction and long-term operation.

In Canada, Northland Power operates a mix of combined-cycle gas turbines and peaking plants, as well as solar installations, serving industrial and municipal customers under long-term contracts.

