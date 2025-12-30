Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.3101. Fujifilm shares last traded at $10.5950, with a volume of 8,255 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Fujifilm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.58. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) is a Tokyo-based multinational conglomerate originally founded in 1934 as Fuji Photo Film Co, Ltd. Over the decades the company has evolved from a photographic film manufacturer into a diversified technology group operating across imaging, information, highly functional materials and healthcare. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation serves customers worldwide with a combination of hardware, consumables, software and services.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans consumer and professional imaging products, commercial and industrial printing systems, and office document solutions including printers and copiers.

