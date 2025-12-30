Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,323 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 15,595 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Knorr-Bremse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Knorr-Bremse AG is a Munich-based engineering company that specializes in braking systems and other critical subsystems for rail and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1905 by Georg Knorr, the firm has grown into a global leader in rail technology and commercial vehicle solutions. Its expertise spans safety-related systems designed to optimize performance, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort across a broad range of transport applications.
The company’s operations are organized into two primary business segments: Railway Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems.
