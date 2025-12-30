Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $24.50. Pop Mart International Group shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 7,137 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMRTY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Nomura Securities raised Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.

Pop Mart International Group Ltd is a leading designer, developer and retailer of collectible art toys and lifestyle products. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has built a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property and artist collaborations, with its core business centered on blind-box collectible figurines that combine contemporary design with surprise-driven consumer engagement. Pop Mart’s distinctive toy offerings span a variety of artist-led series and thematic collections, making it a recognized name among collectors and casual consumers alike.

The company’s product lineup features several signature brands, including Pucky, Molly and Dimoo, each characterized by unique aesthetic styles and narrative elements.

