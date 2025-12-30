Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $8.9801. Japan Airlines shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1,395 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAPSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.