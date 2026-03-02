Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.26. Personalis shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 652,187 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

Get Personalis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNL

Personalis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $806.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. Research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Personalis by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Personalis by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.