Viking (NYSE:VIK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.02, but opened at $71.26. Viking shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 1,113,882 shares trading hands.

VIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $59.00 price target on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Viking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Viking from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Viking by 19,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Viking by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viking by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

