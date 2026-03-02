Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.35. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 344,235 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Trading Up 1.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $69,461,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Standard Lithium by 2.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,641,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN: SLI) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the extraction of lithium from sedimentary brine resources. Utilizing direct lithium extraction (DLE) processes, the company aims to deliver high-purity lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide suitable for the battery and electric vehicle markets. Standard Lithium’s technology is designed to accelerate lithium recovery rates while minimizing environmental impact compared to traditional solar evaporation methods.

The company’s flagship project is located in the Smackover Formation of southern Arkansas, in collaboration with chemical producer LANXESS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.