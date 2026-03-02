Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.30. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 112,845 shares.

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 118.01% and a net margin of 5.00%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

