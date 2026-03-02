American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.58, but opened at $30.20. American Superconductor shares last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 247,381 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

American Superconductor Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.97.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 46.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Skyview Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in American Superconductor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

